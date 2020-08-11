New Delhi: Even as the Congress has managed to save its government in Rajasthan, the party is now staring at a possible crisis in Punjab after the infighting between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa escalated in the state. Also Read - After Rajasthan, Congress Red Faced Again as Punjab CM at Loggerheads With Bajwa Over Recent Hooch Tragedy

The Punjab Chief Minister today hit out at the Rajya Sabha MP after the latter wrote to state police chief Dinkar Gupta after his security cover was removed, stating that ‘if something happens to me’, the Chief Minister and the DGP would be solely responsible.

Bajwa also remarked that the removal of his security cover was motivated by ‘political considerations’, adding that the security given to him by the Punjab Police was ‘withdrawn overnight’.

He has also written that, "All of a sudden the security given by Punjab police has been withdrawn overnight on orders of DGP Punjab…The withdrawal of security is motivated by political considerations". — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Replying to Bajwa, CM Amarinder pointed out that he was not the only person whose security cover was withdrawn.

“Pratap Bajwa was not the only person in state whose security personnel was withdrawn as cops were diverted to COVID duty. Decision was taken only after he got 25 personnel (+ 2 escort drivers and a scorpio vehicle) from the CISF under Z security provided to him by the MHA”, the Chief Minister later retorted.

He then asked why Bajwa had not approached the Congress high command if he did not have any confidence in the Chief Minister or the state government.

“Does he have no faith even in them?”, asked Captain Amarinder.

If Pratap Bajwa does not have confidence in me or my government, why has he not approached the party high command all this time with his grouses? Does he have no faith even in them?: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Notably, the two leaders have been at loggerheads with each other in the wake of the recent hooch tragedy in the state in which over 100 people lost their lives. Bajwa and another Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo had slammed the Chief Minister over the said tragedy.

Then, on Saturday, the Punjab government withdrew police security to Bajwa, thus prompting his tirade.