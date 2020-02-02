New Delhi: The murder convict from Uttar Pradesh who had held 23 children as hostages at his house had planned it for over a month and was inspired after reading about a similar case in Russia, a police investigation revealed on Saturday.

Shubhash Batham, who was shot dead by the UP police in a post-midnight operation, had done detailed research over a month of searching and downloading bomb-making techniques, the police stated.

On Thursday afternoon, locals from Farrukhabad’s Kasaria village had reported to police about the captor who fired bullets from inside the house when some people tried to rescue to children. Police reports had confirmed that Batham was a murder-accused and he was not mentally stable, dismissing rumours about his mental health.

Out on bail, Bathan had invited some children to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Then he took them hostage, including his wife and daughter, and fired from inside the house on those who tried to speak to him. The children were eventually freed after the police barged into the house late Thursday night and shot Batham dead.

Police had tried negotiating with the man, identified as Subhash Batham, but it yielded no result. According to reports, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the godown of the house.

However, in a tragic turn of events, angry locals too entered the house and attacked his wife. She was declared dead after being admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

In a related development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an award of Rs 10 lakhs for the UP Police team that successfully carried out the operation. All personnel who took part in operation will be given a certificate of appreciation as well.