Chamba: As many as three persons died after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge between Khadamukh and Garola in Himachal's Chamba district on Saturday evening. The deceased belonged to Ulansa panchayat in the region, confirmed Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

Speaking to the media, Additional SP Vinod Dhiman said, "A car met with an accident in Bharmour in the evening yesterday. 3 people died while their dead bodies were rescued by the police with the help of locals and the administration. They were sent for post-mortem."

Earlier last Wednesday, four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. One of the accidents took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.