EngilshHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Car flung into air, overturns: Dash camera captures video of Atiq Ahmeds son Abans Creta deadly accident surfaces | WATCH

Car flung into air, overturns: Dash camera captures video of Atiq Ahmed’s son Aban’s Creta deadly accident surfaces | WATCH

The car appears to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the accident. Suddenly, the car loses balance and collides with the divider.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: August 12, 2026, 3:07 PM IST
Car flung into air, overturnes: Video of Atiq Ahmed's son Aban's Creta deadly accident surfaces | WATCH
Car flung into air, overturnes: Video of Atiq Ahmed's son Aban's Creta deadly accident surfaces | WATCH

Gangster and UP mafia don Atiq Ahmed’s son, Abaan Ahmed, died in a road accident. A video of the accident has now surfaced which was captured on dash camera of another vehicle which was passing by. The video shows a speeding car colliding with a divider and then overturning. The car appears to be travelling at a high speed at the time of the accident. Suddenly, the car loses balance and collides with the divider.

The car is then seen rolling over several times. Abaan Ahmed died in this road accident. It was reported that other people were also in the car, who were injured. The video that has now surfaced shows the full picture of the accident. It clearly shows how the speeding car met with the accident.

Read more: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban dies in a road accident, was on his way to meet his brother in Jhansi jail

Meanwhile, police are searching for the hundreds of vehicles and their owners that followed the vehicle of Atiq’s son, Umar Ahmed, who had come to attend his brother Aban’s funeral. Many of these drivers left the toll plaza without paying the toll. When toll workers demanded the toll, they even tried to run over them, resulting in an FIR. Following this FIR, the UP police have swung into action and are working to identify those who arranged the dozens of private vehicles that accompanied the prison convoy from Lucknow to Prayagraj.

Police are searching for owners of the vehicles

According to a report in Hindustan Times, investigators are now trying to determine whether these vehicles were with the convoy from the beginning or joined it at different points along the route. CCTV footage from toll plazas is also being matched with the vehicle registration data to create a timeline of the journey. Four FIRs have already been registered in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Fatehpur for violating toll plaza rules, threatening employees, and attempting to run over them.

Did the vehicles accompany the convoy from Lucknow?

Police are investigating whether the vehicles accompanied Omar’s convoy from Lucknow or joined it at various points on the way to Prayagraj. This could reveal whether the convoy was pre-planned or whether supporters joined the convoy after receiving news of Omar’s departure to Prayagraj.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.