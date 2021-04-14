Noida: All vehicle owners who are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and have not yet installed the High Security Number Plate (HSRP) in your car or two-wheeler, then you shouldn’t lose any moment and get it done as soon as possible. Otherwise, you might just have to leave your car at home, as the final deadline for getting an HSRP in Noida-Ghaziabad ends on April 15 (Thursday), failing which you will need to pay a fine of Rs 5,500. Also Read - Caution! Vehicles Without FASTag to Pay Double Toll Fee Now

Earlier in January this year, the UP government had directed that all vehicles in NCR will need HSRPs by April 15. However, it has issued different time slots for vehicle owners of other districts, based on their vehicles' last digit. The state reportedly has about 3.28 crore vehicles and the government is aiming to equip them all with HSRPs by July 2022.

As per reports, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration's data tells that so far HSRP number plates have not been installed even in 50 percent of the vehicles. There are nearly 7.5 lakh vehicles registered in the district and almost 2.5 lakh vehicles are registered in other districts, that means about 10 lakh vehicles ply on the roads here. However, vehicle owners in the Gautam Budh Nagar district have not shown seriousness about installing HSRP, hence the district administration has announced a challan of Rs 5,500 for vehicles running without HSRP after April 15.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back of your vehicle, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number. This hologram is a sticker with the vehicle’s engine and VIN, also known as the chassis number on it. This number is written through a pressure machine with paint and no sticker. The high security number plate is designed for the safety and convenience of the vehicle and once the number plate is installed, it cannot be easily removed. There will also be a kind of pin on the plate that will be attached to your vehicle. Once this pin catches the number plate from your vehicle, it will lock on both sides, and cannot be opened by anyone.

How to register for HSRP?

All vehicle owners can book their HSRP slots on www.bookmyhsrp.com and https://www.makemyhsrp.com. All they need to so is fill the vehicles’ details and make the payment in advance to get time slots to visit their dealers’ office to get HSRP. One can also request for home delivery of the number plates.