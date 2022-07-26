Solan: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider and colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan. The driver, a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving which lead to the accident. The one minute video, shot from the dashboard of another car, shows an older-generation Honda City being saved by the side railing after it crashed to the other side. The car was seen flying out of control in air before it crashed on the opposite side of the road.

#WATCH | HP: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. Vehicle damaged but driver safe. Case filed u/s 279 of IPC in Dharampur PS: Solan Police (25.07) pic.twitter.com/o5ajWRJuiG — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The vehicle has been damaged but the driver is completely safe.

The Himachal Police have registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving. A case under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered.