Mumbai: In a shocking development, an accused wanted in a 29-year-old case of robbery was arrested on Wednesday from Bollywood actor Salman Khan‘s bungalow in Mumbai. 62-year-old Shakti Siddheshwar Rana, who worked as caretaker of Salman’s Gorai bungalow is accused of a robbery that happened 29-years ago in Mumbai.

As per the police, Rana and a few others were are accused of allegedly entering into a house, thrashing the residents and robbing them in Mumbai in 1990. They were arrested by the crime branch soon after.

After being released on bail, Rana reportedly had changed his identity and had been in hiding for past three decades. When they did not appear in the court for the hearing, a non-bailable warrant was issued against them. But due to a change of identity, the police were unable to trace him.

Recently, crime branch officials received a tip-off that Rana was living in a house in the Gorai Beach area for the past 20 years. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Rana was working as caretaker at Salman Khan’s bungalow.

The police then scanned the Gorai area and police officials reached Salman Khan’s bungalow in plain clothes, where they finally got hold of Rana, as per India Today report. Initially, Rana evaded questions about his past, but finally confessed to the crime.

