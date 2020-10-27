New Delhi: India’s former solicitor general and renowned advocate Harish Salve (65) is all set to tie the knot with his companion Caroline Brossard (56), a London-based artist at a church ceremony in London.
Meanwhile, as soon he broke the news of his wedding, social media gets flooded with queries concerning Caroline Brossard. So here’s all you need to know about her:
Who is Caroline Brossard?
Brossard is an artist, who grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own. Salve and Brossard have been seeing each other for close to a year, after they first met at an art event.
Elaborating the factors, which solidified the couple’s connection, Salve had said they share a passion for theatre and classical music, along with art.
When is the wedding?
Salve and Brossard will tie the knot at a church in London on October 28. Salve has reportedly said that he is a baptised Christian and has been visiting church for 2 years.
About Invitees at the wedding
The wedding will be a very small affair, as only 15 are allowed to gather in London. It is learnt that other than Brossard's family, Salve's guests include Camellia and Namita Panjabi, renowned Indian restaurateurs in the UK.
All you need to know about Harish Salve
Harish Salve was raised in Nagpur. His father NKP Salve was a chartered accountant and he was associated with the Congress party. Salve did his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992.
He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002. Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers in 2013. And, in the same year, Salve was appointed to the English Bar.
His name featured on the list of silk appointments, which was released by the UK Ministry of Justice in January and he was appointed QC in the same month. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.
During the lockdown period, Salve, was also one of the busiest lawyers, as he appeared in some high-profile cases in the Supreme Court — represented Facebook Vice President in a case against Delhi Legislative Assembly, journalist Arnab Goswami against Maharashtra government and Indian Banks Association in a matter regarding the loan moratorium e and had expressed that he is very comfortable in arguing in matters, through video conferencing, from London.