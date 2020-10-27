New Delhi: India’s former solicitor general and renowned advocate Harish Salve (65) is all set to tie the knot with his companion Caroline Brossard (56), a London-based artist at a church ceremony in London.

Salve, has been associated with many high-profile cases—–Kulbhushan Jadav, Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, ITC hotels etc., and also one of the prominent lawyers who are active before several courts in India through video conferencing. He divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year.

Meanwhile, as soon he broke the news of his wedding, social media gets flooded with queries concerning Caroline Brossard. So here’s all you need to know about her:

Who is Caroline Brossard?

Brossard is an artist, who grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own. Salve and Brossard have been seeing each other for close to a year, after they first met at an art event.

Elaborating the factors, which solidified the couple’s connection, Salve had said they share a passion for theatre and classical music, along with art.

When is the wedding?

Salve and Brossard will tie the knot at a church in London on October 28. Salve has reportedly said that he is a baptised Christian and has been visiting church for 2 years.