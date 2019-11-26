New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 7:28 AM on Tuesday started its 26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C 47 rocket, which will carry into space the Cartostat-3 satellite.

#ISRO #PSLV #Cartosat3

26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019 Updates will continue… pic.twitter.com/2Gva0CSy5U — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

The launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on November 25 but was postponed to November 27. Along with Carostat-3, 13 nanosatellites from the US, too, will be taken to space on board the vehicle.

The Cartosat-3 is a third-generation agile, earth-imaging satellite, which will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. The nanosatellites, meanwhile, will be launched as part of a commercial agreement with NewsPace India Limited (NPIL), the newly established commercial subsidiary of the ISRO.

In a related development, ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Tuesday prayed at Tirumala temple for the success of PSLV-C47 mission. The ISRO chief was accompanied by some scientists from the space agency and visited the temple along with the replica of the PSLV-C47 launch vehicle.

Speaking to media, he said that this would be an important launch and added that Chandrayaan-2 was doing good, as well. The mission had ended in heartbreak on September 7, failing to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.

The mission, if successful, would have made India just the fourth country after the US, China and Russia to achieve this feat and the first to do so in its very first attempt.