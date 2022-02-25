New Delhi: With Ukraine airspace closed amid Russian invasion, India on Friday issued fresh advisory to stranded citizens and said the government is working on evacuation routes from Kyiv’s land borders with Hungary and Romania.Also Read - US Announces Major Sanctions on Russia, Freezes Banks, Tech Imports | Key Takeaways

“Govt of India and Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi,” the Indian Embassy in Hungary’s Budapest said in a statement. Also Read - Video: CNN Reporter in Ukraine Capital Pauses Live Broadcast to Put on Protective Gear After Hearing Blasts | WATCH

Govt of India & Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania & Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi: Indian Embassy in Hungary#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/cLHCUWYbEg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Also Read - What Economic Sanctions Are Being Imposed On Russia? 10 Points

India’s advisory to stranded citizens – Key Points