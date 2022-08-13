New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to prevent incidents of birds and other animals colliding with airplanes at airports across India. There have been various incidents of bird hits during the last few weeks. To check up on such activities, the aviation regulator advised airport authorities carrying out routine patrols in random patterns and informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity.Also Read - Flight Tickets To Get expensive? DGCA To Lift Price Bands Imposed On Airlines From August 31

The circular came after on August 4, Go First’s flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after suffering a bird hit. Prior to that on June 19, an engine on a SpiceJet Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit. Also Read - Akasa Air to Launch Its First Commercial Flight On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Route Today

What Does New Guideline Say?