New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is currently working on its next moon project called Chandrayaan-3, will launch its cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun-synchronous orbit, on November 25.

Cartostat-3, which is a third-generation earth-imaging satellite, as well as the nanosatellites, will be launched from Sriharikota at 9:28 AM on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) rocket, called PSLV C-47. Cartostat-3 will be the rocket’s primary payload.

An agile, advanced satellite with high-resolution imaging capability, Cartostat-3 will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. It also has a resolution of 0.25 metre or 25 centimetres as well as a wider spatial range of 16 km, more than those in surveillance satellites launched before.

The 13 nanosatellites from the US will be launched as part of a commercial agreement with NewsPace India Limited (NPIL), the newly established commercial subsidiary of the ISRO.

The launch of Cartostat-3 will be followed by the launch of Risat-2BR 1 and Risat-2BR2, both of which are surveillance satellites as well and will be launched in December. The launch of the three satellites is a part of efforts to increase the country’s security by putting more ‘eyes in the sky.’

While PSLV C-48 will carry Risat-2BR1 in the space, PSLV C-49 will do the same for Risat-2BR2.