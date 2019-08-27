New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has registered a case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand. This comes as a 23-year-old law student went missing from her college hostel, days after she accused Chinmayanand of harassment and ‘destroying the lives of several girls’. The girl had sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video. Though the woman has not named anyone in her video, her father gave written a complaint against Chinmayanand, who is also the director of the college management.

Last week the girl had shared a video on the social media claiming that the former BJP MP is threatening to eliminate her and her family because she has evidence that could land him in trouble. “I am (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LL.M from SS College. A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with (my) life. I have all the evidence against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family,” the law student said in the video, which was posted on social media on August 23.

“Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, district magistrate and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice,” she added. The woman seemed to be sitting in a car while recording the video.

The father of the girl has alleged that he has been trying to contact her for many days but she is untraceable. Notably, the girl has been missing since August 24.

Speaking to reporters, the woman’s mother said, “My daughter came home on Raksha Bandhan. I asked her why her phone remained switched off so frequently. She said, ‘If my phone goes off for a longer duration then understand that I am in trouble. My phone will go off only when it is not in my hands’. My girl was going through a lot of pain and trouble but did not divulge much. She told me she was being sent to Nainital by her college administration.”

In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had tried to withdraw a 2011 rape and abduction case against Chinmayanand, but a court in Shahjahanpur rejected its petition. The FIR against him was lodged on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram. The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that she was kept confined in the Swami’s Haridwar ashram where the latter raped her over several years. The police had filed a charge-sheet in 2012. However, the former ruling party MP was never taken into custody.

Chinmayanand had been a three-time BJP MP. He first won elections on a BJP ticket from Badayun (in 1991), from Machchlishahr (in 1998), and Jaunpur (1999).