Case filed against Meta India head over morphed photos, AI clips targeting PM Modi during student paper leak protests

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police on Friday have lodged an FIR against the head of Meta India Arun Srinivas and social media users over the circulation of AI-generated morphed videos targeting PM Modi that have been circulating during Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

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Case filed against Meta India head over morphed photos, AI clips targeting PM Modi during student paper leak protests | Iamge: X

Case Filed Against Meta India Head: In a major development, the cybercrime police in Hyderabad have filed cases against operators of Facebook and Instagram accounts, including Meta’s India head, in connection with morphed, objectionable images and video clips targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.

According to police, the FIR has been filed in connection with the circulation of allegedly manipulated and objectionable content on Meta owned – Facebook and Instagram during the protests.

Investigators suspect videos and images may have misled the youth. Police teams are now investigating possible violations of provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Act.

The Cyber Crime Police are trying to find the source of the AI-generated videos and images on PM Modi, how they were amplified across social media platforms during the protest and whether the American tech giant’s existing security measures were sufficient to stop or curb their circulation. Investigators will also examine the role of individuals in creating, uploading or sharing such content.

It is worth noting that the FIR comes days after the Hyderabad Police summoned Meta representatives to explain their process for detecting and removing AI-generated content, fake ads, and other manipulated content.

After the notice, a Meta representative reportedly appeared before the cyber cell and explained to them the company’s process to deal with such objectionable content.

The case highlights increasing pressure on social media platforms, such as X, Instagram and Facebook, to block AI deepfakes and stop fake news from spreading online.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and is still at a preliminary stage hence no conclusions have been reached. However, the digital evidence gathered during the course of the investigation.

In a separate incident, no FIR was filed against a Noida woman for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. The remarks were made during Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last week. On 29, the FIR was lodged at the Expressway police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar after a complaint filed by Smriti Singh against Ruchika Singh.