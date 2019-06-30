Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at Congress state General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her comments on law and order situation in the state. Calling it a case of “sour grapes”, UP CM said that she (Priyanka Gandhi) makes such comment to “remain in headlines”.

“It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they have to comment on something or the other to remain in headlines,” Adityanath said.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi came down heavily on Yogi Adityanath government, saying that criminals are ‘roaming around freely, doing as they like’ in Uttar Pradesh.

“In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?” the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader’s tweet, UP police responded with data to counter her claims. “Stringent action has been taken against culprits by UP police in cases of serious crimes. 9,225 criminals were arrested in two years and 81 were killed. Incidents of robbery, murder, dacoity and abduction have been reduced,” the official handle of the UP police tweeted.

“Effective action by UP Police has resulted in a reduction in crimes by 20-35%. All sensational offences are solved in as long as possible 48 hours. Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people,” the tweet further read.