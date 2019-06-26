Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s alleged remarks about beheading Muslim youths who stalk tribal girls have landed him in trouble with a case being registered against him.

The video, which was purportedly shot on June 14 during a meeting at Gadiguda mandal centre in Adilabad district, has been going viral since June 24. It allegedly captures Rao warning Muslim youths not to indulge in stalking of Adivasi girls.

“I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded. I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united Adilabad district, don’t follow our girls. It would be difficult for you if we start following you,” he is heard saying in the purported video.

A group of minority community leaders gave a “representation” to Adilabad police seeking action against the BJP MP over his alleged remarks as it “hurt their sentiments”, police said.

After seeking legal opinion, police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene acts) of the IPC against the MP, Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police Kancha Mohan told PTI over the phone.

With Inputs From PTI