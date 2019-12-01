New Delhi: Two days after announcing to stop the construction of metro car shed project in the city’s Aarey Colony, where protests were held last month against cutting of trees for the work, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday ordered to withdraw cases that were filed against the Aarey protesters.

“I have ordered to take back the cases filed against many environmentalists, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed,” Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I have ordered to take back the cases filed against many environmentalist, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed. pic.twitter.com/lPmcXuHFMq — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

The development comes after the Supreme Court had last month sought a report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area.

In the state assembly, the chief minister passed the order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project.

The order from the new chief minister comes after he earlier said that not a single leaf will be cut from the tree until further developments.

“I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut,” he had said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray also said that the development work in the area will continue without harming the environment.

“All the people in Mumbai are happy with this decision. Development work will continue but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped,” Aaditya said.

In October, the Bombay High Court had also refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and refused to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation’s decision to cut 2,600 trees in the area to set up a metro car shed.

After widespread protests erupted following the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey colony, the apex court late in October ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders.