New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that even as the lockdown relaxations increased the number of cases in the national capital, the coronavirus situation is under control. Delhi is "ready to deal with the situation if there is spike", he said.

Addressing a press briefing, CM Kejriwal noted that 13,418 COVID-19 cases reported in the capital so far, out of which 6,540 have recovered.

"Around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since fourth-phase of lockdown began… Government, private hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients and out of these, 2,000 are occupied," he said.

Highlighting the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Kejriwal said, “COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. If people contract the virus & recover, then there is nothing to worry about.”

“We are ready to deal with situation if there is spike in cases of novel coronavirus,” he added.

“Fresh cases are being reported but patients are also recovering and going home,” Kejriwal said.