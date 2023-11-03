Cash-for-query Case: ‘Was Asked Most Cheap Sordid Questions At Ethics Panel Hearing’, Says Mahua Moitra, Nishikant Dubey Reacts

Dubey had demanded an investigation into the allegation that Moitra gave her Parliament login ID to Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(L) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey addresses the media during a press conference on allegations of 'cash for query' against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma) (R) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra stage a walkout with Opposition MPs from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday. She appeared for her deposition before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in connection with the alleged 'Cash for Query' charge against her. (ANI Photo)

Cash-for-query Case: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has extended his support to Vinod Kumar Sonkar, the Chairman of the Ethics Committee, and hit out at Opposition MPs for backing (Trinamool Congress) TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the “cash-for-query” case after Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleging that she was subjected to the “proverbial vastraharan” by the chairperson (Vinod Kumar Sonkar) of the Ethics Committee during the hearing. Dubey has levelled allegations against the TMC MP on Thursday as he accused her of trying “to present a misleading narrative to the public” and said wrong remarks had been made about the Chairman of Ethics Committee Vinod Sonkar by opposition members of the panel.

“The chairman of the ethics committee, Vinod Sonkar, who hails from a scheduled caste, faced abusive language in the committee. He was referred to as a scoundrel in Parliament, called derogatory names, such as a Bihari goon and a Jharkhandi dog,” Dubey posted on X after he addressed the media on Thursday evening and alleged that Moitra tried to build a wrong narrative about the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing “gifts-for-query” allegations against her.

अनुसूचित जाति से आने वाले Ethics committee के अध्यक्ष विनोद सोनकर जी को कमिटि में गाली गलौज,संसद में हरामी सांसदों को कहना,बिहारी गुंडा,झारखंडी कुत्ता यदि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को भ्रष्टाचार के चंद पैसों के लिए बेचने वाली महुआ जी (सांसद)का महिला होने का प्रमाण है तो उनके भ्रष्टाचार… — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 2, 2023

“If being a woman serves as proof for Mahua, a Member of Parliament, to sell national security for a few corrupt pennies, then at least the opposition MPs, who support her corruption, receive salutations. They could at least play the victim card well,” said the BJP MP.

“No power” in the world can save Moitra given the evidence submitted by him, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the IT ministry, home ministry and the external affairs ministry in the matter, said Dubey claiming that the parliamentary panel will take such a decision that “no MP in the future can indulge in such activity”.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused TMC MP Mahua Moitra of asking questions which were keyed in through her parliamentary account at the behest of Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours.

In her letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra also alleged that the panel chairperson, instead of asking questions pertinent to the matter, exhibited a preconceived bias by questioning her in a malicious and defamatory way.

“I write to you in great anguish today to update you on the unethical, sordid, and prejudiced behaviour meted out to me at the hearing of the Ethics Committee by the Chairman. I have been subjected to the proverbial ‘vastraharan’ by him in the presence of all members of the Committee. The committee ought to designate itself under a name other than the Ethics committee as it has no ethics and morality left. Instead of asking questions pertinent to the subject, the Chairman exhibited a preconceived bias by maliciously and clearly in a defamatory way questioning me, so much so that 5 of the 11 members present walked out and boycotted the proceedings in protest at his shameful conduct,” she said.

Moitra also said she was not asked any relevant questions about the NIC logins or the gifts she is supposed to have received from the businessman. “The two issues which were to be decided was the issue of the NIC login portal, I was not even given a copy of the NIC report. I have already said my NIC login questions were done by my friend’s office, I have already said that, there were no rules governing it, and every MP shares it with at least 10 people in the course of their tenure. So that was the issue to be decided,” she said.

“The chairperson insisted on asking the most cheap sordid questions about my personal life including ‘who do you talk to at night, how many times, can you give me those call details’. ‘Have you been to a hotel with X, have you stayed there’. ‘In last five years where all have you been’. Then he says ‘you call so and so a dear friend, does his wife know about this’. What is going on? He was warned repeatedly,” she said adding that only the chairperson was questioning and BJP members in the committee were “fine” but they didn’t say anything.

