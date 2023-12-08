Top Recommended Stories

Cash For Query Case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Expelled From Lok Sabha

Updated: December 8, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

Mahua Moitra claimed that Hiranandani was coerced by the government to file the affidavit.
New Delhi: In a major development in the Cash for Query Case, the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel tabled a report recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday. Vinod Kumar, BJP MP and Chairperson of the Ethics Committee, presented the first report of the committee on ethics. It is worth noting that the Ethics Committee, responsible for investigating the allegations made by BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, adopted the report on November 9. The report recommends the expulsion of the TMC MP from the 17th Lok Sabha in light of her ‘highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct.

It all started began with the accusation made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, asserting that Moitra received payment from Businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament regarding the Adani Group. The claim further suggests that Mahua Moitra shared her Lok Sabha credentials with Hiranandani to submit questions targeting the Adani Group.

