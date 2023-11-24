Home

‘Dawood Ibrahim Would Win Elections If…’: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Slams Mamata Banerjee For Backing Mahua Moitra

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra. The TMC supremo claimed that Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha will boost her popularity.

Nishikant Dubey said people like Dawood Ibrahim were 'favorites' of Mamata Banerjee.

Deogarh, Jharkhand: BJP leader Nishikant Dubey Friday slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee claiming that traitors like fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar were her “favourite” people, day after the West Bengal Chief Minister backed fellow party MP Mahua Moitra, who is embroiled in a ‘cash-for-query’ row which could result in her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) likes people like Mahua and Dawood. If Dawood Ibrahim also contests Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, then I think there is a 99 per cent chance that he will win the election. So, if Mamata Ji’s theory is correct, this means that Dawood Ibrahim is not a traitor… It is the history of the INDI alliance that they like corrupt, traitorous individuals like Dawood Ibrahim,” Dubey said.

The BJP MP’s scathing remarks come a day after Banerjee said Moitra’s likely expulsion from the House will only further boost her popularity.

‘Expulsion will boost Moitra’s popularity’

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra. The TMC supremo claimed that Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha will boost her chances in next year’s general election.

“Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned… but this will help her before the election. They have planned to chase out Mahua. She will become popular for three months. What she said inside… she will say outside. She will hold press conferences every day. What does she lose?” Banerjee said.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee had appointed the Trinamool MP as the District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North).

Moitra faces allegations of asking questions in Parliament in exchange for monetary benefits and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion as MP.

However, speaking on the issue, the Godda MP further said that Mahua’s login credentials were provided to other people besides Darshan Hiranandani and it was logged in from cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and San Francisco.

“She (Mahua Moitra) didn’t provide login credentials to just Darshan Hiranandani. It was logged in from multiple places–Delhi, Bengaluru, and San Francisco. This is a big conspiracy…” he added.

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is now with speaker Om Birla who will take a final decision on the fate of the Trinamool MP.

LS Secretariat changes access rules

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has tweaked the rules for members to access the Parliament website after the infamous ‘cash for query’ row involving Mahua Moitra, a media report said Thursday.

As per the new rules, any and all third parties, including the personal staff of an MP, cannot access the Digital Sansad website and submit questions or give notices on the Parliamentarian’s behalf, India Today reported citing sources.

The sources, according to the report, said the new rules only allow the Parliamentarians themselves to access the website by using their unique login details plus an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the MP which needs to be put in every time to gain access to the site.

Cash-for-query row

Earlier, in October, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing the TMC leader of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

The matter was referred to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee for investigation. On November 9, the ethics panel adopted the draft report on the ‘cash-for-query’ charges Mahua Moitra by a 6:4 majority. The panel report recommended the immediate expulsion of Moitra from the House.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)