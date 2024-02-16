Caste Census In Telangana; Congress Tables Resolution In State Assembly

Home

The Telangana Government, led by CM Revanth Reddy, has announced a resolution to conduct a comprehensive caste census in the state. This is part of a promise made by Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy on Friday brought a resolution in the state Assembly to conduct a Caste census in the state. This resolution is among one of the pre-poll promises made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“This House resolves to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (KULA GANANA) of entire Telangana State as per the decision of the Council of Ministers of 4″ February 2024 so as to plan and implement various Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC and ST citizens of the State and other weaker sections of the State,” an official statement issued by the Telangana government read.

Telangana Minister of Backward Class Welfare Poonam Prabhakar tabled the resolution in the State Assembly on Friday. “The census is intended to gather caste data for targeted welfare and equitable resource distribution,” the resolution stated.

Prabhakar took to X (formerly twitter) to inform the people of the state that the cabinet has decided to conduct a comprehensive household caste enumeration family survey for employment, aiming to advance backward classes and schedule castes.

“According to the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet on February 4, to formulate and implement various social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities plans for the advancement of backward classes, schedule castes, schedule tribes and other weaker sections, the Government has decided to conduct a comprehensive household caste enumeration family survey for political employment” she wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi’s Emphasis On Caste Census

Prabhakar further added,”This is an unprecedented moment. Today is unforgettable in my life. He came into politics from the weaker sections who came into politics from the student stage. Many times our party leader Rahul Gandhi has mentioned caste enumeration. Accordingly, we will move ahead with useful information regarding the welfare of all. This caste census is under the purview of the central government but we are conducting the caste enumeration in view of the conditions in the states. Through this survey it is expected that justice will be done to SC, ST, BC and other weaker sections in the state Thank you to our CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti for giving me the opportunity”.

Earlier while campaigning for the Telangana Assembly Polls conducted last year, Rahul Gandhi had emphasized the importance of Caste Census.

On October 9, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution pledging, should it win power in the Center, to conduct a national caste census as part of the decadal census. It further stated that legislation will be used to eliminate the 50% reservation cap.

With 64 of 119 seats, Congress achieved an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state’s founding.

(With inputs from agencies)

