Castes Made By Priests, All Equal Before God, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing an event at the auditorium of Ravindra Natya Mandir on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas on Sunday, said that “Conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, just the opinions differ”. Bhagwat further said, “When we earn a livelihood, we have also responsibility towards the society. When every work is for the greater good of the society, how can any work be big, small or different?

“To our maker, we are equal. There is no caste or sect. These differences were created by our priests, which was wrong,” he added.

He added that conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, and only the opinions are different.”

Bhagwat said Saint Rohidas has a stature greater than Tulsidas, Kabir, and Surdas, which is why he is considered Saint Shiromani.

“Although he couldn’t win over the Brahmins in Shastrath, he was able to touch many hearts and made them believe in God,” he said.

He invoked Saint Rohidas to say that religion is not just about filling up one’s stomach.

“Do your work, and do it according with your religion. Unite the society and work for its progress, as that is what religion is about. It is because of such thoughts and high ideals that many big names became disciples of Saint Rohidas,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat added that Saint Rohidas gave four mantras to the society — truth, compassion, inner purity and continuous hard work and effort.

“Pay attention to all that it happening around you but don’t leave you religion under any circumstances. While the manner of conveying the religious messages are different, the messages, themselves, are one and the same. One should practice his or her religion without malice for other faiths,” he added.