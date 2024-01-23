Catch Them Young: Nearly 67,000 Teenagers in Delhi To Vote For First Time In Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As per the data, of the total 1,47,18,119 who would be eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 79,86,572 are male, 67,30,371 female while 1,176 belong to the third gender.

The final electoral roll, 2024, showed a drop of over 58,182 voters as compared to the final roll of 2023. (Image for representational Purposes)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With just a few months left for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the final electoral roll of Delhi was published on Monday which showed a significant 85 per cent rise in the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group as well as improved registration of the women voters.

Nearly four lakh names were deleted from the capital’s electoral roll during the summary revision exercise. Of the total 3,97,004 names that were deleted, 3,07,788 voters had permanently shifted out of the capital, 56,773 people had passed away in the last one year and there were 32,443 multiple entries in the electoral roll.

Over 67k Young Voters To Vote In LS Polls

As per the latest data, data, Delhi now has 1,47,18,119 registered voters and the number stood at 1,47,76,301 when the electoral roll was published last year on Jan 5. Moreover, official said over 2,54,470 new voters were added during the summary revision exercise, which included 67,930 young voters in the age group of 18-19 years–which was 26.7% of the total addition–who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Special Summary Revision – 2024 completed with publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stood at 1,47,18,119, including 79,86,572 males, 67,30,371 females and 1,176 third gender electors, stated a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi.

Electoral Roll Shows Drop Of Over 58,182 Voters

The final electoral roll, 2024, showed a drop of over 58,182 voters as compared to the final roll of 2023. The total number of electors as per final electoral roll of 2023 was 1,47,76,301.

The number of male and female voters — 79,86, 572 and 67,30,371 — in 2024 final roll also dropped as compared to 2023. The number of male and female voters as per final roll of 2023 were 80,38,676 and 67,36,470.

Under house to house verification, total 3,97,004 entries from the electoral roll were deleted which included 3,07,788 names of permanently shifted electors, 56,773 dead electors and 32,443 multiple entries.

With special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise (qualifying date January 1, 2024), the gender ratio of the electors has improved by 5 points – from 838 to 843, demonstrating significant progress in efforts towards intensification of electoral inclusion of women, said CEO, Delhi, P Krishnamurthy.

“The final electoral roll published today shows a significant increase in the number of young electors in Delhi, demonstrating the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process,” said Krishnamurthy.

