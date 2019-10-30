New Delhi: In a significant development, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday ordered to dismiss the FIR and a charge-sheet filed against Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, his two sons and a driver.

Pehlu Khan case: Rajasthan High Court has ordered to dismiss the FIR and charge-sheet against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and the driver of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/pXOrfsvjj3 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

The development from Rajasthan High Court comes two weeks after the state government filed an appeal in the Court challenging the acquittal of six accused by a lower court in connection with the lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017.

The incident came to limelight when Khan on April 1 in 2017 was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

Following the incident, two FIRs were filed in the case – one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions.