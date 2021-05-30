Balrampur (UP): Amid bodies of COVID-19 victims being found in the Ganga river and on its banks in UP, one such shocking incident has now been caught on camera where a body can be seen being thrown into a river. Also Read - Hathras Rerun: 22-year-old Dalit Woman Gangraped in UP's Balrampur, Succumbs to Injuries; 2 Arrested

The incident is from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district where a body of a COVID-19 patient was thrown into Rapti river.

In the video that surfaced on social media today and has since gone viral, a man wearing a PPE kit can be seen with a body, trying to cover it properly before pushing it into the river. Another man was helping him lift the body on the ledge of a bridge in Kotwali area.

The video cuts just before the body is thrown into the river from the bridge. A passerby recorded the video on his phone while driving past the two men.

Watch the video below:

In UP’s Balrampur district, video of body of man being thrown in the river from a bridge has surfaced. The body was of a man who succumbed to Covid on May 28. pic.twitter.com/DEAAbQzHsL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 30, 2021

Police have identified the victim as Premnath, a resident of Shohratgadh Siddharathanagar. The man was admitted to a hospital on May 25 after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to the chief medical officer (CMO), Balrampur, Premnath. On May 28, he succumbed to the disease and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Balrampur CMO said it was the relatives of the patient who threw his body into the river. As per the Covid protocol Premnath’s body was handed over to his relatives for the final cremation, the CMO said.

Balrampur Police said in a video address on Twitter that a case has been registered over the incident and investigation is underway.