New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted owing to the pilot’s timely action who managed to regain control of the helicopter in which BJP MP Mahant Balaknath was flying. According to the reports, the chopper, carrying the BJP lawmaker, began spinning rapidly just after it took off from a ground in Alwar.

The incident took place at Ladpur village in Kotkasim area while the MP was on his way from Delhi to Alwar to attend an annual fair organised to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of Baba Somnath Maharaj.

Few people witnessed this scene while the chopper was landing and shot a video of the incident. In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, locals can he heard clapping, waiving when the helicopter starts spinning around. However, within seconds, the pilot managed to regain control thereby saving the lives of Mahant Balaknath and his companion.

Speaking to a news agency, officials confirmed that air pressure was quite strong and the helipad was also not levelled due to which the helicopter lost its balance.

Balaknath, 35, had registered thumping victory from Alwar in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. He had secured over 7.6 lakh votes.