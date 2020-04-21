New Delhi: At a time when entire country is struggling to contain COVID-19 pandemic, a video has surfaced from Araria district of Bihar, wherein an agricultural officer was seen misusing his power after a home-guard, who was performing his duty, stopped his vehicle and demanded a valid pass/ id amid ongoing lockdown. Also Read - 'Just 0.04% of State's 16 Lakh People Tested': Congress Questions Government's Claims of 'COVID-19' Free Goa

Feeling insulted, the officer –Manoj Kumar reprimanded the jawan and forced him to do sit-ups. If reports are to be believed, an inquiry has now been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, a video clip of the incident has been doing rounds on the social media.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 100-mark as 17 people tested positive for the disease in Nalanda district, taking the total count of such cases to 113 in the state.

Speaking to PTI, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said that all the fresh cases — seven females aged between 17 and 50 years, 10 males in the age group of 14 to 50 years — were reported from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district.

This was the second-highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the state so far. On April 10, Siwan had reported 19 cases.

The fresh cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in Nalanda, which is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district, to 28, placing it right after Siwan, which has reported 29 cases, the official added.

The 113 cases reported so far include two deaths, one each from Munger and Vaishali districts.