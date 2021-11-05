Chandigarh: BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra’s car was vandalised during a protest by farmers over his visit to Haryana’s Hisar district on Friday, reported news agencies. The windshield of the car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle. However, no one was hurt in the incident that the minister described as “a clear murder attempt”.Also Read - Farmers Protest: 'You Have Time Till November 26, After That...', Rakesh Tikait's Deadline to Centre

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws enacted last year have been opposing programmes of leaders of Haryana's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra's route in Hisar's Narnaund, according to police. Later, the road was cleared, allowing the Rajya Sabha MP to proceed, the police said.

Jangra said police officials informed him that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. "After concluding my programme, I was on my way to attend another function when some miscreants threw lathis on my car, leaving it damaged. No one was hurt," Jangra told reporters. He was sitting in the back seat of the car.

#WATCH | Haryana: Farmers in Narnaund, Hisar dist protest & show black flags to BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra, who was there for an event; his car vandalised "They end Haryana's brotherhood,creating societal barriers. SC stayed farm laws for 1.5 yrs,why are you protesting?," he says pic.twitter.com/abSStUO5Xv — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

“I spoke to Haryana DGP and the SP regarding this incident. I have demanded strict punishment as per law against the culprits. This is a clear murder attempt,” the MP said. “I was going to attend two more programmes in Narwana and Uchana. As my car was damaged, I had to cancel the visits,” Jangra said. “I was attending a social function. It was not a political function. Will they (farmers) oppose social functions too?” he asked.