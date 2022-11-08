Caught on Camera: Car Stunt Goes Wrong In Gurugram, One Killed, Two Injured | WATCH
Gurugram/Haryana: In a deeply disturbing incident, a man lost his life after a group of drunk youths ran their speeding car over him in Gurugram. The incident took place at around 2 AM in Udyog Vihar Phase-4 in the early hours of Sunday. The video of the incident captured by a CCTV camera has been doing rounds on social media.
In the clip, the men (around 10-12) in an inebriated condition can be seen performing stunts using Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta outside a liquor shop. Suddenly, one of the SUVs lost control and hit bystanders, knocking down two of them. A ragpicker lost his life on the spot, while two others were left injured.
Killer Car Stunt Caught on Camera | WATCH CCTV Clip
#Trending #TrendingNow #ViralVideos #Video #CCTV @gurgaonpolice arrests 7 for allegedly murdering a man in Udyog vihar while driving drunk and reckless. #accidentefatal #drunk #driving @TrafficGGM #Accidents #Gurgaon #Haryana pic.twitter.com/J5UJyu8o3W
— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) November 7, 2022
7 People Arrested
Till now, 7 people have been arrested and two cars have been seized. Speaking to NDTV, a senior police official said one of the accused is a computer operator at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, while three people were working with a travel agency.
FIR Registered
Meanwhile, an FIR has also been filed at the Udyog Vihar police station.
“First, the accused performed a car stunt and in the second stunt, he hit three people standing outside a liquor shop to kill them, in which a middle-aged man died. We have arrested all the accused,” NDTV quoted Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime) as saying.
