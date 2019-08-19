New Delhi: A hostel superintendent in Chhattisgarh was suspended after her husband was caught dragging a woman cleaner out of a room, who had taken shelter at the Barwani Kanya Ashram in Janakpur block of Korea district with her three-month-old baby.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media wherein the hostel superintendent Sumila Singh’s husband Ranglal Singh can be seen pulling the woman by her hand from a bed after he asked to leave the hostel. The woman denies and falls on the floor as Ranglal forcefully drags her out of the room. Sumila can be seen standing next to her husband and does not object.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh:Ranglal Singh,husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh misbehaved with a cleaner at Barwani Kanya Ashram in Korea, after she took shelter at students' hostel with her 3-month-old baby.Police says,“FIR filed.Probe on.Accused will be arrested soon.” (18.08) pic.twitter.com/NFayVvh8GZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Police have registered an FIR against the couple who are yet to be arrested. Speaking to reporters, the police said that the incident is being probed and they will nab the accused soon.

Earlier on Sunday, teams of Tribal Welfare Department and the ruling Congress visited the woman and inquired about the incident on Sunday. Following the incident, authorities have appointed a new superintendent at the hostel.