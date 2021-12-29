Lucknow: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Dalit minor girl being mercilessly beaten in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. The brutality against the minor has sparked outrage in the area, and prompted police to registered a case in the matter. In the video, a man are seen thrashing the girl, while some two other hold her down using a stick. Few women are also standing around, asking her to confess about stealing something. The girl is seen pleading in the video, as the man continue to beat her with sticks. At one point, he even drags her by her hair, and then continue beating her with a stick.Also Read - Prayagraj Dalit Family Murder Case: Opposition Mounts Attack on Yogi Govt; 8 Accused Arrested, 2 Cops Suspended | Key Points

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday shared the video on her Twitter account and demanded that the accused be arrested within 24 hours by the of Uttar Pradesh police. The Congress leader condemned the incident on Twitter. Further slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, she said, "There are on an average 34 incidents of atrocities against Dalits in UP every day, and 135 against women. Yet your administration is sleeping."

अगर 24 घंटे के अंदर इस अमानवीय कृत्य को करने वाले अपराधियों को नहीं पकड़ा गया तो कांग्रेस पार्टी जोरदार आंदोलन करके आपको जगाने का काम करेगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 29, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further warned that “If the criminals who did this inhuman act are not arrested within 24 hours, a huge protest will be held by Congress to wake you up.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man in the matter under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a statement shared on official Twitter account of Amethi police, Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor a man named Naman Soni has been arrested so far, and other accused in the case will be arrested soon.

Amethi is the erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, which he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. Amethi has been the family pocket borough of the Gandhis before the loss.