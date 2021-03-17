New Delhi: A 76-year-old woman died by falling after she was slapped by her son in Bindapur of Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday. The woman had got into an argument with her son, Ranveer, and his wife on the street during which he slapped her, the police said. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Also Read - Caught on Cam: Delhi Woman Falls From 4th Floor, Dies; Man Throws Her Body Near Garbage Dump

The son had allegedly got into a scuffle with his wife and mother over a parking issue outside a builder flat, the police had received a PCR call earlier in the day. The slap was so hard that the elderly woman fell on the road. Family members rushed her to the hospital but she was declared dead.

The video of the incident surfaced on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Viewers discretion is advised

Horrible. A man in Delhi slaps his old mother, she dies. pic.twitter.com/NsAO8PZb7b — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) March 16, 2021

The reason for death has not been confirmed yet as the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) was not received. The reason will be ascertained only after the post-mortem of the woman and questioning of the family members.

Police have arrested the accused. A case was registered in Bindapur police station.