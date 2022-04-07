New Delhi: Gandhinagar Police has arrested Gujarat AAP’s youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, a day after a video showed him attacking on-duty policemen and dragging a constable on the bonnet of his car. Jadeja has been booked for an “attempt to murder” under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before a local court which sent him to jail under judicial custody after the police did not seek his remand”, said Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana. Inspector General (Gandhinagar Range) Abhay Chudasama said that his actions could have resulted in the constable’s death.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet For 200 Metres in Hit-And-Run in Delhi's Greater Kailash, Driver Held

What Had Happened?

According to IG Chudasama, Jadeja came to the Gandhinagar police headquarters on Tuesday evening to extend his support to job aspirants (for post of assistant schoolteachers or “Vidyasahayaks”) who were detained by police and taken to the HQ as they did not have permission for their protest.

“After some heated arguments, Jadeja attacked some on-duty policemen and ran towards his car after more cops gathered at the spot. He then sat in his car and tried to flee the spot. He did not stop his car when a constable signalled him to do so,” the IPS officer told reporters.

To save himself from the speeding car, the constable, Laxman Vasava, jumped on the bonnet, he said. Jadeja stopped his car after covering some distance and the constable somehow managed to latch on the bonnet to avoid getting thrown off, said IG Chudasama.

“The entire incident was recorded in the dashboard camera of Jadeja’s car. The constable could have died in this incident. We have sent the camera as well as Jadeja’s mobile phones for a forensic analysis,” said the Inspector General.

Watch: Viral Video of Gujarat AAP Leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja Trying To Run Over Cop

Gujarat AAP youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja held for attacking cops, dragging constable on his car's bonnet.#AAP #Gujarat #Politics pic.twitter.com/ap5INyGybd — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) April 6, 2022

AAP vs BJP

Meanwhile, AAP leader Pravin Ram has demanded the immediate release of his party colleague claiming the BJP government was “afraid” of Jadeja, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, who is also a government spokesperson, said no one has the right to take the law into their hands.

Jadeja has acquired the image of a “whistleblower” after exposing alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. His complaints of irregularities and paper leaks have resulted in the cancellation of two exams for the recruitment of clerks in the last few months.

(With PTI Inputs)