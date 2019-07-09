New Delhi: A 53-year-old local train passengers lost his life as he tried to chase an alleged thief who had stolen his mobile phone at Charni Rd. The deceased identified as Shakil Abdul Gaffar Shaikh had reportedly jumped off the train to chase the thief but he fell on the tracks at the end of the platform.

Speaking to a portal about the incident, a GRP official said the victim was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. “We have zeroed in on the suspect after examining CCTV footage of the platform and are looking for him,” the official said.

Shaikh was a resident of Goregaon. He was working as a driver with a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Shaikh is survived by his wife and two sons.