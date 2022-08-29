Gurugram: A man from Gurugram was captured on a CCTV footage thrashing a security guard after being briefly trapped in the lift. A case has been lodged against the resident from Close North Apartments in Gurugram. The resident, identified as Varun Nath, was reportedly stuck in the elevator for about 3-4 minutes. As soon he got out, he began slapping the security guard, Ashok Kumar, repeatedly. According to report by news agency ANI, Kumar said, ” I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up.” Ashok Kumar, the security guard, further added, “I told him that he was in the wrong and that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too.”Also Read - Gurugram: School Girl Gives Birth to Boy After Being Allegedly Raped by Uncle

In a video that surfaced the internet, Nath can be seen slapping the guard and then he turned to the lift operator as well.

WATCH MAN SLAPS SECURITY AFTER BEING STUCK IN LIFT

#WATCH | Haryana: A resident of The Close North Apartments in Gurugram thrashed security guards after being briefly stuck in lift; FIR filed I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up: Guard Ashok Kumar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/RDDwMQYdn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The incident took place in a society in sector 50, Gurugram. As reported by The Indian Express, Virender Vij, DCP east, said that the accused in the case has been detained. FIR had been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at sector 50 police station.