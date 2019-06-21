New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a woman toll booth operator was allegedly assaulted by a commuter after she stopped him from passing the barrier without paying the toll tax. Police said the incident took place at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on Friday morning and was captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which is doing the rounds on the Internet, the woman staffer can be seen sitting, when at around 9 AM a black Scorpio approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the tax, the driver broke the barrier and slapped the woman before escaping.

#WATCH Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee hit by a car driver early morning today; case registered, accused absconding #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AwdXxxOFNn — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, police have lodged a case against the accused who is absconding. Speaking to a news agency, a police officer said that teams had been formed to nab the culprit.

Last year in a similar incident, a woman toll booth operator was allegedly abused and assaulted at the Kherki Daula toll plaza by an ‘angry’ commuter.