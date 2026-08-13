Caught on Camera: Punjab couple attacked by pitbull while viewing rental home, Woman undergoes surgery

A couple suffered multiple injuries after they were attacked by a pitbull dog in Punjab's Ghuman Nagar.

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Caught on Camera: Punjab couple attacked by pitbull while viewing rental home, Woman undergoes surgery (Photo Credit: X@i_m_harshitsing)

Patiala: Several horrifying videos involving dangerous stunts and human-wildlife encounters have been going viral on social media. One such video is currently circulating widely online, triggering concerns about public safety. In the short clip, a couple can be seen being attacked by a pit bull in Ghuman Nagar locality in Punjab’s Patiala. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the couple suffered multiple injuries after they were attacked.

What happened when the Punjab couple went to view the rental home?

Talking about the incident, the man, Ankit Sabharwal, told news agency ANI, “I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached there and opened the latch on the gate, the dog attacked us. My wife and I were injured. I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs. I want justice. The dog did not stop even after being ordered by its owner. My wife is under observation after surgery.”

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#WATCH | Punjab: A man and his wife injured after allegedly being attacked by a pet Pit Bull dog in Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala. The man, Ankit Sabharwal says, “I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached… pic.twitter.com/yMQC9ByL4w — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Reacting to the incident, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia said the municipal corporation is considering restrictions on keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets within city limits, IANS reported. He stated that the issue would be taken up during a House meeting, where a special resolution could be introduced. Going by the reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer to inspect a house available for rent.

What does the viral video of the Punjab dog attack show?

Ankit claimed that the moment the property’s gate was opened, the pit bull dashed out and attacked his wife. He claimed that the dog bit his wife several times, inflicting serious injuries on her arm and other body parts. His wife was taken to a private hospital where she had surgery for the injuries sustained.

A couple was att*cked by a Dog in Patiala while they were visiting a property with a real estate dealer.

When they rang the doorbell, a pitbull inside the premises suddenly lunged at them. Both the husband and wife sustained multiple b!te wounds on various parts of their bodies. pic.twitter.com/qQ2donEwGb — Harshit Singh (@i_m_harshitsing) August 12, 2026

While attempting to save his wife, Ankit also suffered bite injuries to his legs and back. CCTV footage purportedly shows the dog aggressively attacking the couple as residents rush to help. The victims are seen trying to escape while bystanders attempt to drive the animal away.

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In the video, a lady steps out of the house with a stick in hand but fails to successfully thwart the attacks. Shortly afterwards, several other residents armed with sticks intervene and eventually manage to separate the dog from the injured couple. Ankit said he has informed the police and demanded action against those responsible for allegedly failing to keep the dog under control. The incident has renewed debate over pet ownership and public safety in Patiala, particularly in light of recent dog attack cases. Just days earlier, on August 9, a young girl was reportedly attacked by a stray dog in the city’s Guru Nanak Nagar area, raising further concerns among residents.

(With Inputs from agencies)