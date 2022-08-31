New Delhi: A local church in Tarn Taran district of Punjab was allegedly vandalised by a group of people in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident comes on a day when Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the alleged efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversions by ”some so-called Christian missionaries”.Also Read - Akal Takht Chief Calls For Ban on RSS, Says Its Activites Harmful For India

Meanwhile, the mob who vandalised church and a statue of Jesus, also set fire to the pastor’s car. A visual of the incident which has been doing rounds on social media showed the car engulfed in flames and a broken statue inside the church.

Sikh leaders have been vocal against alleged conversion attempts by Christian missionaries in the state.

AKAL JATHEDAR’S STATEMENT THAT ALLEGEDLY LED TO THE INCIDENT

The attack is being seen as a result of this statement. The head priest of Akal Takht, the temporal seat of Sikhs, asserted that any forced religious conversion will not be tolerated at any cost.