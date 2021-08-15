Chandigarh: In a shocking incident from Punjab’s Patiala, an assistant sub-inspector was seriously injured and a leg was fractured after a car driver almost ran over him during a routine checking ahead of Independence Day, said police. The incident took place in the Leela Bhawan area of Patiala on Saturday. In a video of the incident that is now being circulated on social media, ASI Suba Singh can be seen dragged for some distance. And, his right leg was fractured when it came under the car’s wheel.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Car Evading Security Check Hits Cop in Patiala | WATCH Here

As per reports, the ASI tried to stop the car for routine checking ahead of the nation's 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. As he signalled the motorist to stop the vehicle for checking, the driver tried to run over him and dragged him for some distance.

The police have traced the vehicle and said that it had a Haryana registration number. An FIR under Section 307 of the IPC will be lodged in this case, said a police official.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condemned the incident and said that strict action be initiated as soon as the culprits are identified. Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote, “Strict action has already been initiated and FIR under section 307 has been registered. Have asked the @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately identify the culprits and bring them to book. Relieved to know that the ASI Suba Singh is safe.”