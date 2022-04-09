Mangaluru: At least two people, including a 7-year-old boy and a woman, were injured after a BMW car jumped over a divider and crashed into her scooty on Saturday. With the impact of the speeding vehicle, the woman was thrown under another car before the BMW came to a stop. The incident took place at Ballalbagh junction around 1:20 pm on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the injured woman and the driver of the other car that was damaged are under treatment.Also Read - 'Holo Mehenga Dher Petrol Sajni': Bihar Boy's Song Makes Internet Crazy | Watch Viral Video

The horrific accident was captured on CCTV, footage of which has gone viral on social media. In the video, it could be seen that another woman, who was standing on the divider to cross the road, was saved by a few inches from being hit by the speeding car, as it whizzed past her smashing into the two-wheeler on the other side of the road.

The woman standing on the divider was also thrown off balance fell to the ground when the car jumped the divider. The video showed the traffic was moving along quietly until the speeding BMW jumped rammed into the scooty after jumping over the road partition.

As per media reports, Mangaluru City Traffic Police is investigating the matter and it is believed that the driver of BMW car was under the influence of alcohol.