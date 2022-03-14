New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, two newly elected councillors, one belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the other to the Congress party have been shot dead in West Bengal in separate incidents. The footage of the shooting was caught on camera.Also Read - West Bengal Civic Poll Results 2022 LIVE: TMC Heads Towards Victory, Bags 94 Municipalities | Full List of Winners

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma said,”Anupam Dutta, the TMC councillor of ward number eight of Panihati Municipality in North 24 Parganas district was shot dead on Sunday evening.” The incident took place when he was on his way to the market. He sustained serious head injuries. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in the area where doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - Amid Rift Within Party, Mamata Retains Abhishek Banerjee As TMC National General Secretary

As per a report of NDTV, Shambhunath Pandit, an alleged contract killer has been arrested. He is being interrogated. Also Read - Bengal Municipal Corporation Elections 2022 Results: TMC Registers Landslide Victory. Check List of Winners

TMC has accused BJP MP Arjun Singh for the killing. “The BJP, especially its MP Arjun Singh, is behind the killing. Today, we lost one of our leaders. I urge the police to investigate the murder and arrest the culprits,” The Indian Express quoted TMC leader Partha Bhowmik as saying.

Dismissing the charges, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya,”The TMC won the Panihati Municipality. There is no presence of BJP there. The incident is a fallout of their internal fight. They are trying to malign our image by making such baseless allegations.”

In another incident, four-time Congress local councillor Tapan Kandu was gunned down by unidentified miscreants in Purulia’s Jhalda Municipality. He was also taken to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.