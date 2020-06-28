New Delhi: A 35-year-old man attached to Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) cow protection wing was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot dead by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district. The deceased identified as Ravi Vishwakarma was said to be the district in-charge of the VHP’s ‘gau raksha’ wing. The incident took place on Friday when Vishwakarma was returning from Hoshangabad with two others in a car. Also Read - Unlock 1: Religious Places in These Cities Across India Won’t Open From Monday | Here’s Why

Speaking to PTI, Pipariya police station in-charge Satish Andhwan said,"The attack took place at around 7 PM. A group of ten people attacked Vishwakarma and two others in the car with sharp-edged weapons. They then shot two rounds, one of which hit Vishwakarma in the chest, killing him on the spot. The other two also received injuries. The attackers fled," Andhwan said.

He added that a case has been registered against ten accused and efforts are on to nab them. "It may be a fallout of an old enmity between Vishwakarma and the attackers,"he asserted further.

Meanwhile, VHP ‘prant sah mantri’ Gopal Soni told PTI that it was a planned murder. “Vishwakarma was working for the protection of cows as district chief of VHP’s gau raksha wing. His killing should be probed thoroughly,” Soni said.

VHP's Gau Raksha Pramukh Ravi Vishwakarma attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then shot dead by a group of ten people in Pipariya when he was returning from Hoshangabad with Bajrang Dal General Secretary in a car. VHP's Prant Sah Mantri Gopal Soni told it was a planned murder. pic.twitter.com/PmE0jGMZ8q — Karan Sharma (@IKaransharma27) June 27, 2020

A video of the incident is also doing rounds on the social media. In the video, a group of men, some of them with their faces covered are seen attacking the car near a bridge. A woman’s voice can also be heard in the video asking the attackers to leave.