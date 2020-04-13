Kota: Disturbing new footage showing women spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses in Kota district of Rajasthan emerged on Sunday, sending citizens into a panic mode. Also Read - COVID-19 Scare: After Punjab and Odisha, Rajasthan Becomes Third State to Extend Lockdown Till April 30

The incident has been reported from the Vallabhvadi area in Kota, the video of which has been captured on CCTV installed in the locality. Also Read - ‘Ja Ja Re Coronavirus’: Indian Band Composes COVID-19 Awareness Song With a Rajasthani Folk Touch

“We received a complaint that some women were spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses of residents in an area in Kota. Municipal corporation machines have been called to sanitise the houses along with the area,” a police official said.

Rajasthan: CCTV cameras capture some women spitting in plastic bags &throwing them in some houses in Vallabhvadi area of Kota despite ban on spitting in public in view of #COVID19. "Area has been sanitised&search is on for accused," says Gumanpura Circle Inspector Manoj Sikarwar. pic.twitter.com/iCAvNCa0kk — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

An eye-witness of the incident said that he saw some four or five women, along with some children, at around 11 am on Sunday, spitting on polythene bags and throwing them inside the houses.

‘When we realised what they were doing, we called them but they immediately ran away. We then called the police and municipal corporation sanitisation machines were brought to clean the area,” the local said.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged that their motive was to spread coronavirus, however, nothing as been established as of now.

The police said the search for the women is underway but the CCTV footage is not clear enough to identify the accused persons.

The coronavirus infected cases in the state of Rajasthan has increased to 815 by Monday morning.