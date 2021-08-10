New Delhi: A shopkeeper in Haryana’s Faridabad was brutally beaten up by a customer for demanding payment for the services he was forced to render. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the locality and the visuals are now being widely shared on social media. As per reports, the shopkeeper, identified as Gaurav, is a resident of Faridabad’s Lakadpur area and has received serious injuries, including a broken rib, after being thrashed by the customer.Also Read - Shocking! Man Cuts Off Woman's Nose Over Business Rivalry

The accused customer has been identified as Dinesh Bhadana and arrested soon after the video went viral said Station House Officer at Surajkund. Bhadana allegedly forced Gaurav to fix his power inverter and after getting the equipment repaired, the shopkeeper charged him Rs. 1,850 for his service. Following this, Bhadana turned furious, refused to pay him and brutally thrashed Gaurav. Also Read - Haryana Horror: Woman Confined, Gang-raped For 9 Days in Faridabad

फरीदाबाद में दिनेश भड़ाना नाम के शख्स ने एक दुकानदार की 1850 रुपये के लिए मार मार कर पसली तोड़ दी,दुकानदार ने अपने पैसे मांगे थे,पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया pic.twitter.com/XQp2GEj3hX — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) August 9, 2021

Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Tries to Steal Gold Chain, Ends up Returning it As Store Door Was Locked | Watch Hilarious Video

According to the police, the victim’s father, Umesh Kumar, said the migrants in the area were often subjected to such “hooliganism”.