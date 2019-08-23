Lucknow: In a case of negligence, around 100 students of a government school were seen eating roti with salt as their mid-day meal in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. It must be noted that midday meal is Centre’s flagship scheme for providing better nutrition to children in government schools across the country.

In pictures put out by news agency ANI, we can see students from Classes 1 to 8 sitting on the floor of the school corridor and eating rotis with a pinch of salt on their plates.

A teacher, who was in charge of the school, was suspended.

Talking to ANI, District Magistrate Anurag Patel said “negligence happened at teacher and supervisor’s level. The teacher has been suspended. A response has been sought from supervisor.”

A report in NDTV quoted a parent as telling a local journalist that bananas and milk are never distributed to the children. “Things are bad here. Sometimes, they feed the children salt and rotis. Sometimes salt and rice” the parent said.

In another incident which came to light in June, nearly 40 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in their Anganwadi school in Loghata area in Jhargram, West Bengal. The children had complained of nausea and vomiting when they were taken to the Jhargram district hospital.