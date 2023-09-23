Home

Mandya Bandh: Farmers Intensify Protest Over Cauvery Row

Farmers and pro-Kannada outfits continued to protest in Mandya against the CWMA order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers Intensify Protest in Mandya Over Cauvery Row. | Photo: ANI

Mandya: Amid the ongoing Cauvery river water sharing dispute between the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, farmers and pro-Kannada outfits staged a protest in Mandya on Saturday. The protesters have also called for a bandh, stating that releasing water to Tamil Nadu will affect the drinking water needs of the local population. The protest has garnered support from various groups and organisations. Police have heightened security measures throughout the state, and Home Minister G Parameshwara has appealed to demonstrators, urging them to engage in peaceful protests and refrain from damaging public property.

In videos shared by news agency ANI, farmers can be seen protesting on the roads and forming human chains to express their frustration over the Cauvery water dispute.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the state government is committed to fighting for farmers and appealed them to call off the ‘Bandh’ to ensure that no law and order situation is being disturbed in the state.

“I think whatever share will be given to Tamil Nadu, we are bound to it. We have been protecting the farmers. I am appealing to everyone no one should interfere, and no one should call for this ‘bandh’. You should be very cautious. The court is very strict on these ‘bandh’ issues. Tomorrow if anything happens, it will be a law and order problem,” he said.

“So, I appeal to withdraw the ‘bandh’ immediately. We are there to fight. The Karnataka Government is committed to fight for the sake of the farmers of Karnataka,” he added.

