New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Kedarnath-Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand, meditated for nearly 15 hours in a cave after offering prayers at Kedarnath on Saturday.

Draped in a saffron robe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat inside the cave and meditated for hours as shutterbugs hovered over him. An image of the same was posted by news agency ANI that showed the Prime Minister sitting with his legs crossed and eyes closed, deep into meditation.

BUT DID YOU KNOW?

The cave is built on a height of 12 thousand feet and is eight feet long and nine feet wide, whereas its entrance is five feet high.

But what caught attention was that the cave is Wifi and telephone enabled, a report in The Quint read. It has a clothes hanger too and a toilet adjoining it with basic facilities.

Alighting from the chopper, Modi had headed straight to the holy shrine, where he offered special prayers to Lord Shiva on Saturday. Other devotees were not allowed to enter the temple during this time. The temple opens to devotees at 4 am daily.

Modi later took an all-terrain vehicle to go around and review the reconstruction work in Kedarnath, which was extensively damaged in the June 2013 deluge. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh briefed him about the restoration work.

The Prime Minister spent the night in Kedarnath and is now scheduled to fly to Badrinath on Sunday. He would return to New Delhi later on Sunday.

Security has been tightened around both the shrines in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order).

This is the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Kedarnath in the past two years.

With inputs from IANS