New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Additional Director General (ADG) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar along with a middleman in connection with a Rs 25 Lakh bribery case.

Suspecting a huge scam, the CBI is conducting raids in different locations across New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, an official said. ADG Chander Shekhar was posted in Ludhiana, as per the DRI website.

The middleman was arrested by the probe agency while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer, officials said. During the questioning, the middleman revealed that the bribe was allegedly for the arrested officer.

As a result, there is a possibility that the amount was part payment of a huge bribe discussed between the two, the CBI asserted. Further investigation is underway.