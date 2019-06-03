New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) officer in a bribery case in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The officer demanded a bribe of Rs five lakh from a complainant through a third, private person so as to dispose of any inquiry against him. However, the CBI laid a trap and caught the private person whilst accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh.

CBI laid a trap and caught the private person accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He along with the officer were arrested and remanded to police custody till June 6. https://t.co/aDCvEHCiW3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Both, the officer and his partner have been arrested and remanded to police custody till June 6.

A similar case of bribery was registered in Nagpur, Maharashtra in March this year. The CBI had arrested an Enforcement Officer working in EPFO for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

The case had been registered under section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the officer.